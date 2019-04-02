Three people killed in Harrison County crash involving tractor-trailer

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - One person is fighting for their life following a fatal crash that left three people dead on Monday night.
According to Texas Department of Safety, it happened just after 10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 20 approximately eight miles east of Marshall.
Preliminary crash information says that the driver of a tractor-trailer was towing a semi trailer when it was hit by a Ford SUV.
The impact of the crash caused the SUV to flip forward, coming to rest upside down.
The SUV caught on fire, killing the front passenger and the two back passengers.
The driver of the SUV was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and no names are available for release until identifications are confirmed and next of kin notified.
