Deputies seek man, woman who robbed bank in Campti

By Curtis Heyen | April 2, 2019 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 3:51 PM

CAMPTI, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man and woman who robbed Campti City Bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The pair are on the run after abandoning a stolen truck near U.S. Highway 71 at Lake Street in Campti, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

The 2010 Ford F-150 pickup had left the bank traveling toward Natchitoches on the Campti Cutoff.

The robbers were described only as a male wearing a shoulder-length, curly wig and a woman wearing a black hoodie.

Both are armed with handguns.

Authorities have not said whether there is a connection between the bomb threat and the bank holdup.

They urge anyone who sees the man and woman to call 9-1-1 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

