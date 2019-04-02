Deputies seek man, woman who robbed bank in Campti

CAMPTI, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man and woman who robbed Campti City Bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.
The pair are on the run after abandoning a stolen truck near U.S. Highway 71 at Lake Street in Campti, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The 2010 Ford F-150 pickup had left the bank traveling toward Natchitoches on the Campti Cutoff.
The robbers were described only as a male wearing a shoulder-length, curly wig and a woman wearing a black hoodie.
Both are armed with handguns.
Authorities have not said whether there is a connection between the bomb threat and the bank holdup.
They urge anyone who sees the man and woman to call 9-1-1 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432.
