Retired DeSoto sheriff says he’ll seek the Louisiana Senate District 38 post

DeSOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Former DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle wants to get back into public service, but this time without a badge.
He posted a notice on his Facebook page Monday evening indicating he intends to seek a seat in the Louisiana Legislature.
Given the date on the calender, some who saw the post voiced their support but wondered whether it was a joke.
“I’m in,” he told KSLA News 12. “Didn’t even think about it being April Fools’ Day today when I did it.”
Arbuckle will be seeking the post now occupied by District 38 Sen. John Milkovich, of Keithville.
District 38 includes voters from DeSoto and Caddo parishes.
Arbuckle said he’ll hopefully make his formal candidacy announcement next week.
The actual qualifying of candidates will be conducted Aug. 6-8.
The election will be held Oct. 12 with a runoff, if necessary, on Nov. 16.
It’s been about a year since Arbuckle announced his retirement after having served more than 17 years as DeSoto Parish’s sheriff.
