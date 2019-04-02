Project Celebration, Centenary College host events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, LA (KSLA) - One in five women and one in 71 men will be sexually assaulted according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and groups across Shreveport are working to provide support to those who might need it. Project Celebration Inc. has spent months planning events for the month of April and this year their theme is “I Ask,” which focuses on consent.
“(It’s about) asking for consent in pretty much whatever you do to eradicate that, and also with consent holding people accountable who are actually committing these crimes and not blaming the victim,” said Assistant Executive Director Angela Henderson.
On Tuesday, April 2 the organization will host their Day of Action kick off event and proclamation ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s substation on 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.
Other events happening this month include:
- 4th Annual Start by Believing Day. The Caddo District Attorneys Office is encouraging the community, service providers, and criminal justice providers to make a personal commitment to believe survivors when they tell you about their sexual assault, help survivors on the road to justice and healing and play a vital role in ending the cycle of violence. This is a nationwide pledge that will take place on Wednesday April 3rd. For more information contact LaShana Harris at 318-226-6200 ext 3067.
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office National Crime Victims Rights Week Proclamation Ceremony. The ceremony will take place Monday April 8th at the Caddo Parish Courthouse on 501 Texas Street in Shreveport. The event will begin at 11 a.m. For more information contact Vickie Johnson at 318-681-0870.
- Project Celebration’s 2nd annual Shine the Light on Sexual Assault Glow Run. The run will take place on Friday April 12th at LSUS campus on 1 University Drive in Shreveport. The run will begin at 7 p.m. Click HERE to register.
- Gingerbread House’s 4th Annual Food Truck Block Party. Gingerbread House will be in the East Bank District & Plaza Saturday April 27th with a variety of local food trucks. All proceeds will support the prevention efforts and services provided to children who are victims of sexual and severe physical abuse. The event is hosted by Flying Heart Brewing & Pub. For more information contact Sophia Herron at 318-674-2900.
Centenary College is also working with Project Celebration Inc. to host events on campus as well. On Monday, Apr. 1, t the college’s police department kicked off the month with their one in five campaign.
The event was to raise awareness about the fact that one in five women will experience sexual assault on campus.
Sophomore Ahnry Avina attended the event and feels its important he and other men stand up against sexual assault.
“I think sexual assault is something that’s really rampant across all college campuses, so I think being a male and being in support of something like this is really important,” he said. “It shows my support for the women on campus.”
Police Chief Eddie Walker says their department is part of a domestic violence task force that meets once a month with other organizations like Project Celebration Inc, the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center and the District Attorney’s office.
They meet and learn how to better handle sexual assault cases, and learn what each group is doing, as well as any issues they may have or need help with.
While sexual assault isn’t their biggest reported crime on the campus, Walker says their campus size helps them get to know other students so they can come to them when a crime occurs.
“They know us,” he said. “We eat in the cafeteria with them. We attend their sporting events, so they know us and feel comfortable around us, so that helps them feeling more comfortable when it comes time to report a potential crime.”
Here are a list of the rest of events the college will be hosting throughout the month:
- Film screening & discussion of “It Happened Here” Documentary: The Fight Against Sexual Assault on Campus. The screening will take place in the Whited Room in Bynum Commons on Wednesday April 10th at 6 p.m.
- “Carry that Weight” candlelight walk and vigil hosted by the Centenary College DPS. The vigil will take place at the Student Union Building at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday April 11th.
- Centenary Teal Walk. Participants are encourage to wear the color teal. Registration for the walk include donations to Project Celebration’s Sexual Assault Crisis Center. The walk will take place at the main campus on Saturday April 13th at 10 a.m.
- National Denim Day Outreach Community wide events. The Denim Day campaign began over 20 years ago after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because they felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her by removing her jeans, thereby implying consent. The event will take place Wednesday April 24th.
For more information on these events or if you want to volunteer you can contact Henderson at the Sexual Assault Crisis Center at the Caddo Parish Coroner’s officer on 2900 Hearne Avenue at 318-227-7900.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.