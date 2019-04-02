Man turns himself in after allegedly beating woman to death with hammer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a Baton Rouge man turned himself in and led detectives to the body of a dead woman.
According to arrest reports, on April 1, somebody called police and said their friend, identified as Willie Joseph III, 63, wanted to turn himself in. Police made contact with Joseph in the 6000 block of Plank Road, where he told them he had killed a woman and left her inside of a neighboring trailer.
Detectives swept the trailer and discovered a white female body wrapped up in a bedspread.
During the interview process, Joseph told police he and the victim had been smoking crack cocaine all evening before getting into a verbal argument. He claims she tried to hit him with a hammer, which he took away from her. Joseph said he “lost it” and hit the woman with the hammer three or four times in the top of the head. He said he placed a plastic shopping bag over her face to “finish her off.”
Joseph says he then wrapped her in a bedspread and left her in the trailer. In the arrest report, Joseph says he continued smoking crack cocaine until he went to his friend's house, where he admitted to killing the victim.
Joseph was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Officials also noted that Joseph had recently been released from the Department of Corrections where he had served 26 years for a rape conviction.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.