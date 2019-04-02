Man found dead in East Texas residence

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas, poice are investigating a man's death as a homicide.
He is 30-year-old Johnathan Bennett.
A relative found him in a wood-frame residence in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
That’s where city paramedics were called about 2:20 p.m. March 24.
Once they determined that Bennett had died, they summoned police to investigate.
“Officers treated the incident as they treat any unattended death and investigated it as a homicide,” police Lt. Len Ames says in a news release about Bennett’s death.
Now authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy “... to determine if any charges will be filed in relation to Mr. Bennett’s death.”
