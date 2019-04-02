Man allegedly tried to poison colleague by tainting her water with cadmium

BERKELEY, CA (KGO/CNN) - A man is in jail, charged with attempted murder.
Police said David Xu, a chemical engineer at Berkeley Engineering and Research, tried to kill a co-worker.
Police said he’s charged with trying to kill a colleague by poisoning her food and water.,
Court documents revealed “toxic amounts of cadmium” were used.
Court papers said the victim noticed a “strange taste and smell from her water and food” that she had left unattended in her office.
The woman became sick. Her own relatives also got sick last fall when they drank from her water bottle.
Documents said surveillance footage from the woman’s office showed Xu adding a substance to the woman’s water bottle on two occasions.
Water samples taken from the bottle tested positive for cadmium.
Bear Lab had no comment about the arrest.
Xu's linked in page says he has served as an engineering expert witness and consultant in materials and chemicals.
Someone at his home declined to comment.
The victim is recovering. She also declined to comment.
“I think that’s insane. You never hear about that stuff around here,” said Morgan Davis, Xu’s neighbor.
