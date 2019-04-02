LSU Shreveport to hold news conference on LA Tech proposal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Officials with Louisiana State University in Shreveport will make an official statement regarding a proposed merger with LA Tech on Tuesday afternoon.
The news conference will begin at 1 p.m. at Noel Memorial Library.
According to university officials, they will present the university’s official position and then take questions from the media.
This event is regarding State Rep. Cedric Glover’s proposed House Bill 470. The bill was presented on Friday and recommends a merger of LSUS and LA Tech.
