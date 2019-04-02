LSU begins busy week Tuesday against Grambling State

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU is back in action Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against Grambling State at The Box.
The battle of the Tigers is the first of five games this week for LSU, including a weekend series against No. 11 Texas A&M.
LSU will wear throwback uniforms reminiscent of the style worn by the Tigers’ teams of the early 20th century. The uniforms feature a purple block “L” on the left chest of the cream-colored jerseys and a white block “L” on the front of the purple cap.
Grambling is 12-15 overall this season and 7-5 in SWAC play.
GSU beat Abilene Christian, 8-7, Sunday to avoid a weekend series sweep.
Grambling averages 6.3 runs per game and is hitting .269 as a team with 45 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs.
GSU’s Leading Hitters:
- Isaiah Torres: . 385 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 23 RBI
- Garrett Smith: . 324 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple and 9 RBI
- Drexler Macaay: . 287 batting average, 5 doubles, 4 home runs and 20 RBI
- Trevin Bolden: . 287 batting average and 7 RBI
LSU is scoring 7.3 runs per game and is batting .278 as a team with 47 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .351 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 home runs and 20 RBI
- Josh Smith: .340 batting average, 7 doubles, 2 home runs and 13 RBI
- Chris Reid: .333 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 19 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .327 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 32 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .309 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 28 RBI
Pitching Matchup:
- LSU: Clay Moffitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8.1 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO) vs GSU: Kerry Boykins (3-0, 9.00 ERA, 22.0 IP, 6 BB, 21 SO)
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 9, Perfect Game 16, D1 Baseball 13, Baseball America 15
- GSU: Not ranked
Series Record: LSU leads the all-time series 8-0
This week’s schedule:
- Wednesday: South Alabama, 6 p.m. (SECN+)
- Friday: Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (SECN+)
- Saturday: Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Sunday: Texas A&M, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.