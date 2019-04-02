FIRST ALERT: Slight risk of severe weather Thursday

(KSLA) - April is one of the ArkLaTex’s most active severe weather and tornado months. On average, more tornadoes touch down in the ArkLaTex during the month of April than any other month. On average, 10 tornadoes touch down in the ArkLaTex in April.
The first threat of severe weather this April will come on Thursday.
A a storm system will bring in a round of showers and storms. With warmer, moist air moving into the area, there will be a threat of strong to severe storms.
There have been some changes to the forecast since Monday. Right now, the latest forecast models show the strongest storms coming through late Wednesday night through Thursday morning instead of Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
The threat of severe storms on Thursday could be lowered with the storms coming through earlier. However, we can’t let our guard down. Severe weather can occur at any time of day.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows widespread showers and storms developing across the area Thursday morning and pushing out of the area late Thursday afternoon.
A few strong storms could develop across the northern tip of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather north of I-30 Wednesday night. If stronger storms develop, they could produce large hail.
The threat of severe weather will increase across the rest of the area Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. Most of the area will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather on Thursday. This does include most of SW AR and E TX and all of NW LA. This is the area that will have the greatest risk of severe weather on Thursday.
Right now, it looks like the main threats with the strongest storms on Thursday will likely be large hail and strong to damaging wind gusts.
The tornado threat will likely remain low, but not zero. The threat of widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding will likely remain low. Widespread rainfall totals on Thursday will between 0.5-1.5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible.
We’ll get a quick break from the rain and storm activity on Friday, but more showers and storms impact the ArkLaTex this weekend through early next week. The threat of severe weather this weekend does not look as high as the threat of severe weather on Thursday. However, the threat of heavier rainfall will be greater.
Most places will pick up 1-3″ of rain Saturday through Monday. The rain this weekend will likely lower pollen levels.
