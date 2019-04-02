FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Thursday

Dry and pleasantly warm conditions will stick around through Wednesday, but our next weather maker is set to bring showers and storms in on Thursday. Some severe weather is possible. More unsettled weather is likely for the upcoming weekend.
Skies will stay clear tonight. It will be chilly but not as cold as the last couple of nights. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70s.
Our next storm system will bring scattered showers and storms back on Thursday. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours. Storms should be winding down by early evening. Right now large hail and strong wind gusts appear to be the main concerns. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll get a break between storm systems on Friday. Look for mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80. More showers and storms will be moving in over the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s for highs with overnight lows in the 60s.
