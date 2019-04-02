East Texan accused of asking girl to engage in various sex acts with him

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - A woman intercepted an illicit conversation someone was having online with her daughter.
Now an East Texas man is suspected of asking the girl to engage in various sexual activities with him.
And at the time it happened, authorities say, 21-year-old Thomas Clyde Bryant Jr. was awaiting the outcome of a sex charge on which he was arrested two years ago.
The Tenaha, Texas, resident is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Center, Texas, under bonds totaling $1.92 million.
He is charged with two counts of online solicitation and one count each of:
- sexual performance of a child,
- online solicitation of a minor,
- sexual performance of a child – criminal attempt,
- stalking,
- tampering/fabricating physical evidence,
- display of harmful material, and,
- harassment.
Investigators allege that Bryant used social media to contact the girl on or about March 24.
A Shelby County sheriff’s investigator got involved in the conversation after being alerted by the girl’s mother.
Authorities allege that Bryant sent pornographic images and held explicit conversations March 24-28.
The investigator went to Bryant’s home about 1 a.m. Friday.
Bryant agreed to let the investigator search his phone.
But the social media app used for the conversation was not installed on the phone.
When confronted by the investigator, Bryant reportedly admitted to having deleted the app.
Now Bryant will not be allowed to bond out of jail.
He was arrested June 15, 2017, on a charge of sexual performance of a child.
Given his latest arrest, Bryant’s bond on that charge has been revoked.
