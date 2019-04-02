Controversy erupts over bid to let charter use former Caddo school campus

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Things got heated Monday night at a community meeting Caddo School District held in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
The meeting was planned to discuss relocating AMI Kids Charter School students to the former Lakeshore Middle School campus.
Lakeshore Middle sits mostly vacant. In 2017, the Caddo School Board voted to close it. Students were sent to Fair Park High as part of a merger with Booker T. Washington High.
AMI Kids is an alternative charter school with the goal of helping troubled and expelled middle school students get back on track.
Its campus on Hutchinson Street doesn’t meet its needs.
“One of the concerns AMI has had ever since their inception is that there is no gymnasium at the facility that they are utilizing," Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree explained.
“Because they are a charter school, they certainly have the right to utilize any facility we are not using in the district," he continued. "They have expressed an interest in moving their program to the Lakeshore campus so they can provide their students with the same advantages of having a gymnasium and middle school facilities as other middle school students in our district.”
Several community members left without hearing what district leaders had to say. They say they weren’t given proper notice about the meeting.
Residents also expressed concerns about bringing kids with disciplinary issues into their neighborhood.
“They are the students nobody wants," resident and former educator Curtis Hooks said as he grabbed the microphone from school officials.
“I’m not going to let you talk about children,” Goree responded.
“They are making decisions about the community or concerning the community which does not go along with what members in the community want," resident Albert Matthews said. “They should have contacted us. They should have talked with the community.”
After the walkout, school officials told the remaining crowd they were sorry if any residents felt details of the meeting weren’t communicated.
Goree and AMI Kids officials also spoke about the charter school’s needs and successes helping students turn their lives around.
A gymnasium would help AMI Kids increase parental involvement and host things like honor roll ceremonies and motivational speakers.
It’s unclear whether the School District will have another community meeting before School Board members vote on the proposal April 16.
If approved by School Board members, the AMI Kids students would move to Lakeshore Middle this fall for the coming school year.
