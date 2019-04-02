BUNDLE UP: Freezing cold morning

Good morning! Make sure to bundle up before you step out the door. It's freezing cold, literally. We're waking up to temperatures near or just below freezing across most of the area. You'll probably need to empty out your winter wardrobe one last time this spring. Also, make sure to give yourself a little extra time this morning because areas of frost have developed this morning. If you don't park your car in a garage or carport then you'll have to defrost it this morning. Other than the cold temperatures and frost, no major weather problems are expected this morning for the commute to school or work.
After a cold morning, this afternoon is going to be sunny and mild. Temperatures by noon will be near 60 degrees, so you probably won't need your winter coat for lunch. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could flirt with 70 degrees. Expect a ton of sunshine, too. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the 50s this evening. Most places will be back in the 50s by 9 p.m. That is when you'll probably need a heavier jacket once again.
The overnight will be mostly clear and chilly. Everyone will stay well above freezing, though. Lows will be near or just above 40 degrees. You're still going to need a heavy jacket out the door Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and warm day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It also will be breezy at times with a south wind at 10-20 mph.
Our next storm system will start to impact the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday. This storm system will bring in a round of showers and storms. Showers and storms could develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning and afternoon. Strong to severe storms will possible Wednesday night through Thursday. Most of the area will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather during this time. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s.
We'll get a quick break from the rain activity on Friday before more showers and storms impact the ArkLaTex this weekend through early next week. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
