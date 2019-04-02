BUNDLE UP: Freezing cold morning

Good morning! Make sure to bundle up before you step out the door. It's freezing cold, literally. We're waking up to temperatures near or just below freezing across most of the area. You'll probably need to empty out your winter wardrobe one last time this spring. Also, make sure to give yourself a little extra time this morning because areas of frost have developed this morning. If you don't park your car in a garage or carport then you'll have to defrost it this morning. Other than the cold temperatures and frost, no major weather problems are expected this morning for the commute to school or work.