Van Zandt County jailer arrested, bonds out of jail

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A jailer for the Van Zandt County Justice Center has been arrested.
Lt. Winnifred “Wendy” Dawn Boles, 54, Ben Wheeler was arrested Friday and booked into the Smith County Jail. According to judicial records, Boles is charged with civil rights person in custody violate/sexual.
The Texas Penal Code defines the charge as:
a) An official of a correctional facility or juvenile facility, an employee of a correctional facility or juvenile facility, a person other than an employee who works for compensation at a correctional facility or juvenile facility, a volunteer at a correctional facility or juvenile facility, or a peace officer commits an offense if the person intentionally:
(1) denies or impedes a person in custody in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, or immunity knowing his conduct is unlawful; or
(2) engages in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with an individual in custody or, in the case of an individual in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department or placed in a juvenile facility, employs, authorizes, or induces the individual to engage in sexual conduct or a sexual performance.
The sheriff’s office has statement on the arrest:
“An allegation was made against Capt. Wendy Boles. The matter was turned over to the Texas Rangers for independent investigation. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office does not want to interfere with the investigation. Therefore, we will not comment further regarding this matter. Any questions related to this matter should be directed to the county’s attorney, Robert S. Davis of Flowers and Davis, PLLC.”
Boles was released on $50,000 surety bond Friday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.