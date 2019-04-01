Upcoming job fairs in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Below is a list of upcoming job fairs in the ArkLaTex:
SUSLA Transfer & Job Fair
Southern University at Shreveport will hold a job fair on Thursday, April 4 at its health and physical education building.
Two sessions will be held: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and noon to 3 p.m. for the public.
The event is open to all students and the public.
Shreveport Holiday Inn Downtown Job Fair
The Holiday Inn in downtown Shreveport is looking to hire and will hold a job fair next week.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on two days, April 9 and April 10.
Downtown’s Holiday In is right next to Interstate 20 on Lake Street.
Holiday Inn says several positions will be available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.