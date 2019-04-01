Shooting reported at SWAR school, 1 injured

PRESCOTT, AR (KSLA) - At least one person has been struck by gunfire at a Nevada County school on Monday morning.
According to Prescott Police Chief Joey Beavers, it happened at a Prescott school and involved two students.
One person is in custody at this time, according to authorities on scene.
Chief Beavers added that the Prescott school property is secure at this time and they believe know who is responsible.
Students will be dismissed shortly, Chief Beavers said.
This is a developing story, crews are on the way. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
