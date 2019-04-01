Quick warm up with strong storms by Thursday

It's no joke that today was one of the coolest April Fool's Day on record. Clouds and some rain kept afternoon temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. The good news is after a cold night ahead we'll see a quick warm up for the rest of the week. Storm are back too by Thursday and we'll have to keep an eye on the possibility of some severe weather then.
A few showers may last into early evening, but clouds will clear out later tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s across the area with a light frost possible by morning for many of us and temperatures near freezing on the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Expect sunshine Tuesday with a nice warm up into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70.
Temperatures starting Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday looks dry, but our next storm system arrives on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms look like and there is a risk for seeing some severe weather. We’ll see a break in rain chances on Friday.
Another weather maker arrives this weekend bringing in more scattered showers and storms. Sunday will likely be the wetter of the two days with a chance for a few strong storms as well. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the 70s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.