Program lets students experience dangers of impaired driving

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The “Arrive Alive Tour” made a stop at Bossier Parish Community College Monday, Apr. 1, to educate students on the dangers of intoxicated driving.
The program uses a high-tech simulator, impact video and other resources to spread awareness on the consequences of getting behind the wheel, while being intoxicated or distracted.
“It’s kind of like combining a video game and a pamphlet,” said participant Mallory McKenzie. "We get them the hands-on experience, which is intriguing for them.”
“Arrive Alive” lets students get in the driver’s seat of a Jeep, where they then get to choose which scenario to experience; driving while intoxicated, texting while driving or driving with marijuana in their system.
"It's almost like a video game and then we send them home with some real information that they hopefully kinda keep in their head," McKenzie said.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 28 percent of traffic fatalities were caused by alcohol-impaired driving in 2016. Distracted driving killed 3,450 people in 2016 alone.
The program travels across the country visiting high schools, colleges, business events and more.
