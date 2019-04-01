Police seek your help identifying these two

Bossier City police are trying to identify these two who are suspected of being involved in the theft of a wallet from a convenience store. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | March 31, 2019 at 10:25 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 10:25 PM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City police are circulating surveillance camera photos in hopes of identifying two people suspected of stealing a person's wallet.

The theft occurred about 2:30 a.m. March 3 a Circle K convenience store in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road.

Detectives say surveillance cameras caught images of a male and a female stealing the wallet then leaving the store with it.

The male was wearing a white T-shirt, sunglasses and a dark-colored ball cap, Bossier Crime Stoppers reports.

She was wearing a light-colored sweat jacket and gray sweat pants.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the pair or the theft to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or using the website p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.

