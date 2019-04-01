Police seek your help identifying these two

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City police are circulating surveillance camera photos in hopes of identifying two people suspected of stealing a person's wallet.
The theft occurred about 2:30 a.m. March 3 a Circle K convenience store in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road.
Detectives say surveillance cameras caught images of a male and a female stealing the wallet then leaving the store with it.
The male was wearing a white T-shirt, sunglasses and a dark-colored ball cap, Bossier Crime Stoppers reports.
She was wearing a light-colored sweat jacket and gray sweat pants.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the pair or the theft to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or using the website p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.
