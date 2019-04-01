Police seek 18-year-old, arrest 15-year-old in connection with mugging

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - A juvenile is in custody and Natchitoches police are looking for an 18-year-old in connection with the robbery of an individual in a store parking lot.
Wanted is Natchitoches resident Jaquarian Casson, authorities say.
Someone was approached by two people as he was walking to his vehicle outside a grocery store in the 5600 block of Louisiana Highway 3110 about 9:36 p.m. Sunday, police report.
The pair told the victim they “liked his cellphone” then battered him, stole his phone and ran away.
On Monday morning, investigators arrested a 15-year-old on a charge of simple robbery.
He has since been placed in Ware Youth Center at Coushatta.
Authorities urge anyone who has seen or knows where to find Casson to call police Detective William Connell at (318) 214-1703 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Casson is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said, so do not attempt to apprehend or detain him if you see him.
Authorities said they have no current photograph of Casson available.
