People run, mosey to raise funds for Caddo’s Meals on Wheels

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The annual Miles 4 Meals 5k & Mosey Mile is raising money to help Meals on Wheels.
According to the Caddo Council on Aging, 1,100 seniors are given five meals a week in the parish.
With constant requests for new clients, council officials say this fundraiser is very important.
“Our Meals on Wheels program is constantly growing. And we’re limited to the number of meals we can serve,” Executive Director Monica Wright said.
This year, 75 people participated in the walk and run.
They came from throughout the parish to support the organization.
Volunteers say Meals on Wheels is more than just delivering food.
“A lot of our seniors need the food to take their medication,” Wright said. “When we deliver food, we also are checking on our seniors.”
Kathy Williams and Betsy Sample serve on the organization’s board and help deliver food.
They both mentioned how some senior citizens have to decide whether to buy their medication, electricity or food every month.
“These meals lift a burden from our seniors that they won’t have to pay for food,” Sample said.
Officials have a goal of raising $50,000 and say they have not yet reached it.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.