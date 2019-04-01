No joke! It’s a chilly start to April.

Good morning! This is not an April Fools' Day joke. It's a cold start to our day. We're waking up to temperatures in the 30s almost area wide. You'll need your winter coat, hat and gloves this morning. Other than the cold temperatures, there are no other major weather problems this morning.
Overall, today is going to be a chilly April day. Highs will only be in the 50s, so you'll need to keep a jacket handy throughout the day. Expect the clouds to increase this afternoon as an upper-level disturbance shifts from west to east across the area today. A few showers will be possible as well, especially across the southern half of the area.
Our slight rain chances will start to wrap up this evening and the sky will start to clear. Temperatures will start to tumble this evening as well. Most places will be in the mid to upper 40s by 8 or 9 p.m. The overnight is going to be cold, especially for this time of year. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s across the area. Frost and freezing temperatures will be possible in spots. The forecast low for Shreveport is 36 degrees, which will be one degree shy of its record low for April 2. The record is 35 degrees (2009).
The middle of the work week will be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Tuesday and above 70 degrees on Wednesday. The overnights won't be as chilly either. Lows will be in the 40s Tuesday night and in the 50s Wednesday night. Both days will feature a ton of sunshine.
Our next storm system will impact the ArkLaTex late Wednesday night through Thursday. Rain and storms will be likely on Thursday. Right now, it looks like there will be the potential for severe weather on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts and hail will likely be the main threats. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
The end of the work week will be quiet and warm. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Unfortunately, more showers and storms will be possible this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Have a great day and stay warm!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.