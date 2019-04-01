No joke! It’s a chilly start to April.

Our slight rain chances will start to wrap up this evening and the sky will start to clear. Temperatures will start to tumble this evening as well. Most places will be in the mid to upper 40s by 8 or 9 p.m. The overnight is going to be cold, especially for this time of year. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s across the area. Frost and freezing temperatures will be possible in spots. The forecast low for Shreveport is 36 degrees, which will be one degree shy of its record low for April 2. The record is 35 degrees (2009).