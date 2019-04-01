Marshall police say don’t follow link in the text to pay your fine

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas, police have some advice for anyone receiving a text saying the recipient owes the city some money.
Don’t click on the link to pay the fine.
The texts are a collection agency’s attempt to collect outstanding balances on red light photo enforcement violations.
And while this is not a scam, authorities say, Municipal Services Board (MSB) is not authorized by city police or the city to try to collect the money in this manner.
The company has since been ordered to stop trying to collect the money via text messaging, police say.
"Do not attempt to pay the violation by using the (web)site included in the text."
Instead, those who owe a fine on a red light photo enforcement violation may:
- Visit the website photonotice.com to view video and photographs of the violation and use a credit card to pay the fine (enter the city code MRSHL); or,
- Pay the fine by mail to Marshall Photo Enforcement Program Payment Center, P.O. Box 76901 Cleveland, OH 44101
Further questions can be directed to the collection agency by calling toll-free at (866) 527-9470 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.
