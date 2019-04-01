Man identified as victim of hit-and-run on I-20 in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Bienville Parish resident has been identified as the man killed in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 20.
He is 33-year-old Kenneth Montrell Davis, of Arcadia, according to Louisiana State Police.
State police still are searching for a vehicle in connection with the accident that occurred around midnight Thursday on eastbound I-20 about a mile east of Louisiana Highway 9 at Arcadia.
The driver of a tractor-trailer rig saw someone laying in the roadway close to the center line, authorities said.
“As he was pulling over to offer assistance, a second vehicle that is believed to be a black or dark gray Toyota Avalon or Honda Accord struck the person. The second vehicle stopped momentarily then sped away traveling eastbound.”
Law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area were notified immediately.
Authorities urge anyone who might have seen the car or who has any other information about the accident to call State Police Troop G in Bossier City at (318) 741-7411.
