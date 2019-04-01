Man identified in 3-vehicle crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a three-vehicle-crash over the weekend on Youree Drive. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, in the 2200 block of Youree near East Dalzell Street.
The driver of a 2007 Pontiac, 29 year-old Brandon Alexander, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Information and evidence recovered at the scene suggest Alexander’s vehicle was southbound on Youree when he crossed the grassy median and swiped the front of a red 2012 Nissan VRS, driven by 56 year-old Melonie Hornbeak.
The impact from the crash put Alexander’s vehicle into a spin before being T-boned by a black 2014 Chevy Z71, driven by 34 year-old Joshua Knowles.
Both Hornbeak and Knowles were taken to the Shreveport Police Department’s Field Support Bureau where they voluntarily submitted to state mandated toxicology tests.
This is an ongoing investigation. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
