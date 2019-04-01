LA lawmaker proposes drug test expansion during serious auto accidents

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Louisiana state representative is proposing an extension to a current law that would make drug tests a requirement after serious auto accidents.
Rep. Raymond Crews, R.- Dist. 8, pre-filed a bill that would force the drivers of vehicles involved in auto or boating accidents when serious bodily injury occurs to be drug tested.
“The idea is to open up the ability for the investigating officer on the scene to have some more tools in the toolkit,” Rep. Crews said. “Currently, when you’re in an accident, the only way that happens is if there’s a fatality involved in the scene.”
The proposed measure stems from a wreck that occurred on November 19, 2017, when 4-year-old Katie Grantham was killed after the car she was riding in was struck at the intersection of Kingston and Benton Roads.
"I think the whole community was thinking something has to be done, they changed the speed limit on the road almost instantly and they talked about the timing of the lights, " Rep. Crews said. “Everybody was thinking, we gotta do something, how can we prevent this type of tragedy?”
According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle that struck Grantham’s, then 48-year-old Shane Christoper DeMoss, presented no evidence of drugs or alcohol. He pleaded guilty to running a red light, was convicted for a traffic misdemeanor and sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Crews said Katie Grantham’s mother plans to testify at the committee meeting when the expansion will be presented.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.