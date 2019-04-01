Hallsville man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping in connection to 2016 double homicide

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man has been sentenced for his role in the 2016 kidnapping and double homicide of two men in Longview.
Craig Davison, 53, of Hallsville was sentenced to 54 years in prison on an aggravated kidnapping charge, according to Gregg County Judicial Records.
Davison was arrested in April 2016 in connection to the kidnapping and murder of DeKeilen Joe Nelson and Kevin Lorenzo Stephenson whose bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds by Union Pacific railroad workers.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the men were found bound by zip-ties and with multiple gunshot wounds. In the affidavit, police referenced a preliminary autopsy report that showed Nelson was shot in the head and neck while Stephenson was shot in the head and back.
Dustin Charles Bennett is serving a life sentence in relation to the crime while Patricia Francine Baker entered a guilty plea to aggravated kidnapping on December 21, 2018.
