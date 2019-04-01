Gunfire sends Natchitoches residents ducking for cover

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Bullets struck a home in Natchitoches just after midnight Sunday, sending residents and neighbors ducking for cover.
Now authorities are working to determine who is responsible for the gunfire.
Police say they were summoned to the 500 block of Camelia Street about 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Officers recovered several bullet casings and found a residence that had been struck by bullets.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the gunfire to call Natchitoches police Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911 or the Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Information also can be shared with authorities via the Police Department’s Tipsoft product. Use the free smartphone app or send a text (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.
And tips can be submitted via the website smscrimetips.com.
All information given remains confidential.
