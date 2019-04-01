FIRST ALERT: Freezing cold temperatures and severe storms possible this week

A storm system will impact the ArkLaTex on Thursday.
By James Parish | April 1, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 8:00 AM

We’re going to squeeze two seasons into one week this week.

This is not an April Fools’ Day joke. The first day of April is going to feel much more like winter than spring. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 50s. Keep in mind, the average high for April 1 in Shreveport is 74 degrees. Temperatures will quickly warm towards the middle of the work week. Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.

Temperature Trend
Monday night is going to be another cold night. It will even be freezing cold for some. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s across the entire area. A FREEZE WARNING could be issued for portions of the ArkLaTex for Monday night through Tuesday morning. Make sure to bring in your sensitive or spring plants inside before you go to bed. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets inside. If it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it is too cold for them.

Lows Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
Even if temperatures don’t drop to or below freezing, frost could still form and damage sensitive plants. Monday night will likely be the last night we’ll have to worry about freezing temperatures and frost this spring. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s by the end of work week and into the weekend.

Frost & Freeze Forecast
The springtime temperatures could come with springtime storms on Thursday.

On Thursday, a storm system will impact the ArkLaTex and rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

With a warm, moist air mass in place, there will be the potential for severe weather on Thursday. Most of the area is already included in Thursday’s severe weather outlook. Right now, it looks like the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. It’s still a little too early to know the exact timing of the strongest storms.

Thursday's Severe Weather Outlook
The threat of widespread heavy rainfall and flooding looks low on Thursday. Rainfall totals by the end of the work week will likely be between 0.5-1.5″. However, locally higher amounts will be possible where the strongest storms develop.

Rainfall Totals
The rain and storms will be gone by Friday. However, another storm system will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. Right now, there are still a lot of question marks with the weekend forecast, so it’s too early to tell if strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday into Sunday. More wet weather will be possible early next week as well.

Upcoming Rain Chances
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for freezing temperatures Monday night into Tuesday and severe weather on Thursday. Here’s how you can always get the very latest forecasts:

