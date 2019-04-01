FIRST ALERT: Freezing cold temperatures and severe storms possible this week

Monday night is going to be another cold night. It will even be freezing cold for some. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s across the entire area. A FREEZE WARNING could be issued for portions of the ArkLaTex for Monday night through Tuesday morning. Make sure to bring in your sensitive or spring plants inside before you go to bed. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets inside. If it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it is too cold for them.