East Texan turns grain from beer brewing into Grain-ola snacks

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texan has found a good use for grain left over after the brewing process.
Hilliard Rotzler is turning spent grain from craft breweries into Grain-ola at his business in Hallsville.
“Whenever they’re brewing beer, they end up with thousands of pounds of grain that’s left over that they don’t have a use for, but it’s still nutritious,” Rotzler said. "It has these delicious malty-caramely flavors. It has enriched fiber, enriched protein, and we just got the crazy idea 'let’s cook with a little bit of it and see what it will do.”
Hilliard’s company turns the spent grain into Grain-ola that comes in 10-ounce bags, small grab-n-go pouches and Grain-ola bars.
There are four flavors available — oats and honey, peanut butter, almond and coconut. Hilliard says they’re working on a coffee flavored product as well as a pecan flavored product.
From cooking to packaging, the operation is 100 percent local.
The Grain-ola is available in dozens of location, including Longview, Hallsville, Dallas, Austin and Houston and Shreveport, La. It’s even being sold in coffee shops in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Alabama.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.