BRPD: 2 bodies found in apartment near LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators found two bodies along the 3000 block of Highland Road near LSU’s campus early Monday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Authorities received a call on Monday, Apr. 1 around 1 p.m. about two individuals found dead in an apartment. The bodies were found inside the Highlander Townhomes complex, which is located across from Burger King near the north gates of LSU’s campus.
BRPD says there were no “obvious signs of trauma” on the two bodies found. An LSU spokesperson, Ernie Ballard, could not say if the two people were students at the university.
“We are in touch with city police, but have no details to confirm at this time,” Ballard said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office says autopsies will be performed Tuesday, Apr. 2.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information becomes available.
