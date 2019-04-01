Bossier City Fire victims getting much-needed help at work and from family

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Scorched debris at the scene only hints at the destructive power from a recent house fire. And now, as a Bossier City family begins to rebuild their lives they’re getting help from several sources.
Janice Arnold spends her days as a kennel assistant here at Jimmie Davis Animal Hospital in south Bossier City.
But now, at night, she’ll be slowly rebuilding her life after a devastating house fire left her, along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, with nothing but the clothes on their back.
But Arnold told us stuff can be replaced, while lives cannot.
"I lost my animals, my four cats, and my dog."
Arnold revealed that while she's incredibly grateful her loved ones were not hurt, she also described haunting images that have stayed with her long after the flames were put out, back on March 26.
"I keep seeing their faces and stuff. You know, it's hard. It's bad enough to lose one, but losing all of them is pretty bad."
It was the night of the fire that Janice's own brother showed up to take the family in. And that's where they've been staying for now.
And it turns out that her other family, of sorts, has also stepped up in a major way.
That's where her boss, animal hospital owner, and vet James Meier comes in.
After hearing what happened Meier took action. He started a GoFundMe account for Janice and her family. It’s stated goal is $5,000, with $1,600 already raised.
“You know, trying to get her, her granddaughter, great-granddaughter, set up with at least short term, at least some funding to help them out with finding a new place to live, with getting clothes, getting school uniforms,” said Meier.
As for Janice Arnold, she concluded she’s also very grateful for everyone coming together to help in this time of need.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.