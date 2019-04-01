Autopsy report: Woman found in submerged vehicle accidentally drowned

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A final autopsy report is in for a missing woman who was found in a submerged vehicle in Cedar Creek Reservoir in Log Cabin.
The report determined Brenda Montanez, 25, died from an accidental drowning, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
“Brenda was not from around here,” he said. “It was dark and she had alcohol in her system.”
Montanez’s 2011 Mazda was found submerged in the lake near a boat ramp. The vehicle was found about 75 yards from the boat ramp.
At the time of the discovery, Hillhouse said there were no signs of trauma on the body and water was found in Montanez’s lungs.
Officials had been searching for Montanez since she was reported missing in January.
