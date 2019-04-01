Arrangements for the late Maggie Warwick announced

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The life of singer/songwriter Margaret “Maggie” Warwick will be celebrated Tuesday in Shreveport.
The public observance at the city’s Municipal Auditorium will be preceded by visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. the same day at the same venue.
Warwick, who penned the popular “Reconsider Me” and co-wrote “Mountain of Love,” died Friday after a brief illness.
She was managing partner of Shreveport Louisiana Hayride LLC.
The service Tuesday will include The Louisiana Hayride Band and several special guests.
Warwick was a regular on The Louisiana Hayride and, with her husband, is credited with saving Municipal Auditorium, the Hayride’s original home, from being destroyed, says the statement released Sunday.
“It was in high school that she would launch her career with her first band, Maggie Lewis and the Thunderbolts,” says a statement about her passing. "A later band would eventually include Johnny Winter as lead guitarist.
“She sang with performers such as the famed Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys and was discovered by Columbia Recording star Johnny Horton.”
As a teen, she and her sister Rose worked with producer Leonard Chess at Chess Records in Chicago and provided backup vocals for Dale Hawkins, whose classic hit was “Suzy Q.”
Her first big success was “Mountain of Love”, a song she co-wrote that became a country hit by David Houston.
“Reconsider Me”, which she co-wrote, was a top Billboard chart hit for R&B artist Johnny Adams and a major Billboard hit for country artist Narvel Felts.
Her song “Wedding Cake” was a hit for Connie Francis.
Her “I Almost Called Your Name” was a hit by Margaret Whiting and was released by Freddy Fender.
Warwick also co-wrote the Jeannie C. Riley hits “The Girl Most Likely," “Oh, Singer” and “There Never Was a Time.”
He songs were also recorded by Bruce Willis, Conway Twitty, Connie Francis, Bonnie and Delanie and Loretta Lynn.
She won seven BMI performance awards.
