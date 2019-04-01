The American Rose Center officially opens for blooming season

GREENWOOD, LA (KSLA) -If you are looking to see roses blooming this spring — the American Rose Center is the place to be.
Located just outside of Shreveport in Greenwood, Louisiana, the center officially opens its doors for the 45th blooming season April 1. Located just off I-20 allows them to attract visitors from all across the country.
You can visit the gardens for free Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have everybody from West Virginia, to New York to California and Florida,” said Lucy Medvec, the center’s director of membership and development. "Everyone stops, and they’re always amazed that this is here in Shreveport. "
The gardens have been around since 1972, and sit on over 118 acres of land with 60 dedicated just for roses. However, there is a variety of trees and flowers, including azaleas, dogwoods and tulips.
Medvec says the center has a lot of big projects in the works including their great garden renovation project that will be completed sometime in 2020.
“We’re combining our roses into a four-acre section of the garden,” she said. “It’s going to start construction soon, and it’s going to be four amazing circles of roses.”
Medvec also says the Shreveport Lions Club is working on creating handicap accessible ramps, and a sensory garden too.
“Everything is going to be waist high, and you can touch feel, (and) smell everything," she said.
The center is offering a special tour It’s All About the Roses! this season. The tour will allow participants the opportunity to learn about the care, cultivation and history of roses.
It’s All About the Roses is $10 per person and will last about an hour. Reservations for at least ten or more must be made a week in advance.
Cart tours are also available and are $10 per person. The tours are available for groups of five or more and should be made a week in advance.
On April 13 the center will be hosting its annual Easter egg hunt. Four hunts will be held for different age levels, and the center will also have their annual lady bug release that day. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.
