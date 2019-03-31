Thousands of high school students to descend on LSU for state literary rally

(KSLA) - Dozens upon dozens of Northwest Louisiana students will head to Baton Rouge later this week.
They will compete in the statewide literary rally Saturday on the LSU campus.
Check-in starts at 9 a.m.
Testing will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last about an hour.
The Louisiana High School Rally Association says it will post the results on its website April 24.
Students get to the state rally by qualifying at the district level.
The association estimates that more than 250,000 students take part in district rallies held throughout Louisiana and that more than 5,000 of those youths advance to the state rally.
Click on the university’s name to view those who qualified during district rallies held earlier this year at:
Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, and,
Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
