Man in DoorDash shirt caught on camera burglarizing veterans’ home

KINGWOOD, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A veteran couple says they’ve been left feeling vulnerable after the camera inside their Texas apartment caught a man wearing a DoorDash shirt breaking in with a crowbar.
Hollie and Michael Victorino, who both did a tour in Baghdad, recently moved to Kingwood, TX, with their three young children. But now, a thief has taken their peace of mind.
A man, who was wearing a shirt for popular food delivery service DoorDash, was caught on the family’s apartment camera burglarizing the home after breaking in with a crowbar.
"Watching him on camera do it was just shocking,” Hollie Victorino said.
The alleged thief ransacked the family’s home, stealing jewelry and a phone. He then ripped out one of the kitchen cameras and walked away.
"He didn’t take much anything of value that can’t be replaced. He took our piece of mind though, and I don’t know when that’s gonna be replaced,” Hollie Victorino said.
During his tour of duty, Michael Victorino was injured from a bomb and now has post-traumatic stress disorder.
"After going to the VA hospital to get help and working towards bettering myself, for this to happen, my anxiety goes back up to a whole different level,” he said.
A company representative for DoorDash says they’re looking into the case. The police are also involved.
"What I want is for him to be caught because he did this so casually in the videos, it looks like it’s something he probably does on a weekly basis,” Hollie Victorino said.
Copyright 2019 KTRK, Facebook/Michael Victorino via CNN. All rights reserved.