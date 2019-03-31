LA health officials rescind boil advisory for Webster Parish water system

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The boil advisory for some customers of a Webster Parish water system has been rescinded.
The advisory imposed Wednesday affected Gilark Water System customers on Methodist Camp Loop, public works director Chris Walker said.
The water system serves 225 residences about four miles north-northwest of Minden.
The advisory came as a result of low water pressure due to repairs on a pipeline, Walker said.
Louisiana health officials lifted the boil advisory Friday.
