Judge Jeff Thompson wins seat on court of appeal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 26th Judicial District Judge Jeff Thompson will soon have a new title after winning the open seat on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, 2nd District.
In complete but unofficial results, Thompson beat opponent Jason Brown with 76% of the vote in Louisiana’s election held Saturday, Mar. 30.
The election covered Bossier and Webster Parishes.
Thompson replaces Judge Henry Brown, who retired in October of last year. Jason Brown is Judge Brown’s son.
There were other elections in Bienville, Caddo, Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes. You can view a complete list of election results here.
