Filipino culture shines in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 12th annual Aseana Spring Festival showcased Filipino culture at the Asian Gardens of Shreveport.
This year the Aseana Foundation is hosting the Pista Ng Bayan festival, an event celebrated in all 7,100 islands of the Philippines.
“Young ladies are considered princesses and queens, they then host a parade were they are recognized,” participant Jaclyn Alquiros says.
During the festival, every princess and queen wore crowns and had special flowers adorned on signs to celebrate them.
The festival also featured singing, dancing and authentic Filipino cuisine.
Chef Pasha, owner of CK Hot Shoppe in New Orleans, came to serve his food at the event.
“It’s important for people to learn about our culture and try our foods,” Chef Pasha says.
The festival gave a glimpse of the many unique traditions in Filipino culture.
If you would like to learn more please click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.