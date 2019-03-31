ETX community holds fundraiser for firefighter who lost home to fire

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - First responders rush to dangerous scenarios every day to keep their communities safe.
After Hallsville firefighter Terry Richardson and his family lost their home in a fire on Mar 5th, the community returned the favor.
Dozens attended a fundraiser for Terry and Paige Richardson on Saturday, Mar. 30.
They sold barbecue and raffle tickets to raise money for recovery efforts. The blaze destroyed everything the family possessed, but it did not take their spirit.
“It just humbling to see that they’re still good people in the world,” Paige Richardson said. She was asleep during the fire. She says her husband woke her up as the flames spread throughout the home.
“At that point, I was not a firefighter. I was a man trying to save his wife,” Richardson says.
Fire officials declared the home destroyed, stating the cause of the blaze was an electrical issue.
The Richardson’s had working smoke detectors inside of their home, but Harrison County Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Meyers said that’s not the only thing needed to stay safe.
He says families should get electricians to check the wiring inside of homes and have escape plans prepared. He also says keep doors closed at night.
“When you go to bed at night, close your bedroom doors. In the event of a fire, it will keep it from spreading. This can ultimately save your life,” Meyer said.
The Richardson’s plan to rebuild and continue living in East Texas. Throughout the ordeal, this also reaffirmed a promise and commitment they made to each other.
“We have to support each other. If we stick together and make it happen, I think we will be okay,” they said.
