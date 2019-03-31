Chilly start to your Sunday

Good morning! It's a bit of a chilly start across the ArkLaTex for your Sunday. Temperatures range this morning from the mid 30s to low 40s. Northeast winds anywhere from 10-15 mph will make it feel a few degrees colder out there as well. If you have any plans today, keep the jacket handy!
Below average temperatures are in store for today. Highs only reach the mid to upper 50s around the area. Clouds will dominate the forecast as well. Lows will drop even further tonight ranging from the low 30s to upper 30s. A light frost may be possible for area that get near freezing.
A few showers possible for Monday. Temperatures continue to stay well below average. Most places will be in the low to mid 50s. If you aren't seeing rain, cloudy skies will dominate the forecast. You will need to keep the jacket and the umbrella handy for the first day of April.
A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the upper 60s, low 70s. Clouds build in Wednesday night, with a few shower chances, making way for another system to push through our area. Rain and thunderstorms, right now, looks to impact your Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. A few lingering showers possible Friday with highs sticking in the upper 70s. Another strong system will push through the area for the start of next weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Expect rain and thunderstorms through most of the day.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
