Chilly start to your Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the upper 60s, low 70s. Clouds build in Wednesday night, with a few shower chances, making way for another system to push through our area. Rain and thunderstorms, right now, looks to impact your Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. A few lingering showers possible Friday with highs sticking in the upper 70s. Another strong system will push through the area for the start of next weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Expect rain and thunderstorms through most of the day.