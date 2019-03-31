Bossier Author holds book signing

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A local author, Frank Boston, held a book signing at Bossier Parish Library History Center on Saturday.
His historical book “The Tears of Lady Liberty”, details a French family’s journey from Paris to Prague. The book’s setting is in the 1800s.
The author says this story is a message of the future from the past and was inspired by his own personal experience doing missionary work.
“The heart of this story was born when I was walking in the battle of Shiloh in Tennessee, and to see the place where brothers fought against brothers, the polarization and the hate of Americans against Americans is probably what birthed this whole story,” says Boston.
