Shreveport lost one of its biggest advocates today. Maggie Warwick loved this City and worked tirelessly to bring Shreveport's music to the world. She was a singer and a songwriter who joined the Louisiana Hayride in 1958. More recently, Maggie served as chairperson of the Louisiana Music Commission. The last twenty years of her life were devoted to revitalizing the Municipal Auditorium and preserving the Hayride's legacy. In fact, I had the good fortune to share the stage with her at the Municipal during an event celebrating the Hayride just over a month ago. The City of #Shreveport will miss Maggie. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alton and the rest of the Warwick family. Thanks to Stan Carpenter for the photo.