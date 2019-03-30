Shreveport attorney John Settle arrested for solicitation

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Attorney John Settle was arrested for soliciting a prostitute Friday, Mar. 29.
The well known area lawyer was booked on charges of solicitation this afternoon and is currently in the Shreveport City Jail.
The Shreveport Police Department has confirmed The FBI and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest.
Three other men were arrested on solicitation charges and processed at the same time as Settle.
No word on whether all four arrest are connected.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
