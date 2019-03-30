Scattered rain & a cool down today

Keep the umbrellas handy today, Rain will start to move into the northern portions of the ArkLaTex before 10am. The cold front will continue to push through causing scattered rain here in the Shreveport-Bossier area between 12-2pm. As the line progresses, we could see a few storms in northwest Louisiana between 2-5pm. We are not under any sort of severe weather risk today, but winds could get gusty with some storms. Rain looks to move out of the area between 6-7pm, so your evening plans should be dry.