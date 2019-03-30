Scattered rain & a cool down today

Good morning! A cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex today. This will prompt scattered rain and storms throughout the area and temperatures drop this afternoon.
Keep the umbrellas handy today, Rain will start to move into the northern portions of the ArkLaTex before 10am. The cold front will continue to push through causing scattered rain here in the Shreveport-Bossier area between 12-2pm. As the line progresses, we could see a few storms in northwest Louisiana between 2-5pm. We are not under any sort of severe weather risk today, but winds could get gusty with some storms. Rain looks to move out of the area between 6-7pm, so your evening plans should be dry.
This morning, temperatures are warm in the mid 60s. Temperatures lowly rise to near 70, but once the cold front passes through your area, expect a wind shift from the north that will funnel in much cooler air. This evening temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s, so you will need a jacket for any evening plans.
Clouds stick around in the forecast tomorrow, otherwise mainly dry. Highs will be much cooler, only in the low 60s.
A few showers possible for Monday with highs in the mid 50s. If you aren't seeing rain, cloudy skies will dominate the forecast. You will need to keep the jacket and the umbrella handy for the first day of April.
A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the upper 60s, low 70s. Clouds build in Wednesday night making way for another system to push through our area. Rain, right now, looks to impact your Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s. A few lingering showers possible Friday with highs sticking in the mid 70s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.