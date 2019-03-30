Former Western LA U.S. Attorney sworn in to lead U.S. Marshals Service

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A former U.S. attorney completed an improbable journey from that as a native of a small east Texas town to the head of the oldest law enforcement agency in the entire country.
Donald Washington took office as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana just 6 days after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.
He would stay in that post for 8-and-a half years before returning to the private sector in early 2010.
Now he will head the U.S. Marshals Service after a swearing in ceremony this Friday afternoon, Mar. 29 in the federal courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
Washington's swearing in ceremony was a moment decades in the making, surrounded by friends, family and colleagues.
He recited the words “So help me God” and then a shook hands with U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Carl Stewart, followed by a standing ovation.
Washington becomes the 11th director of the U.S. Marshals Service since the office was established in 1970.
He addressed the crowd explaining that the Marshals Service takes on what he described as ‘never fail missions.’
"That means we protect the judiciary, we protect the U.S. attorneys if there's a threat or something like that happening. We protect witnesses."
Shortly before Washington was sworn in, Chief Judge Maurice Hicks made a few brief remarks while presiding over the ceremony on a man he's known and respected over the years.
"We're all proud of you, your accomplishments, your career. And we are confident in your future, as well."
President Trump nominated Washington to lead the U.S. Marshals back in October and he was confirmed by the Senate on Mar.14.
Even with the challenges ahead of him, after the ceremony Washington explained his one request for others.
"I just would ask for prayers of our nation on all law enforcement officers everywhere no matter what level, no matter what they're doing."
Now the native of Sulphur Springs, Texas is head of the oldest law enforcement agency in the entire country.
Washington will be formally welcomed to the U.S. Marshals Service at a ceremony on April 11.
