Fatal car crash on Youree Dr

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A fatal accident car crash occurred on Youree Dr and East Dalzell St. around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 29.
The vehicle was headed southbound when it traveled into the median, onto the northbound lanes and was then stuck by a Ford pick up truck.
There is no word on the condition of the drive of the Ford. SPD Patrol and Hit and Run unit are investigating.
Authorities are currently waiting on the coroner’s office to arrive on the scene. The car may have hit a second vehicle as well.
Northbound traffic is being routed to the northbound access road, while southbound traffic has closed to one lane.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
