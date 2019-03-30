DOTD: I-220 week long lane closures

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising motorists of lane closures starting Monday, Apr. 1st to Friday, Apr. 5. The closures will affect I-220 intermittent lanes in Caddo Parish, from US 71 at N. Market St. to LA 173 at Hilry Huckaby III Ave.
These closures are related to the I-49 segment of the K2 project in Shreveport.
DOTD cautions motorists to drive safely through the construction site, keeping an eye out for crews and equipment.
Call 5-1-1 or visit their website here, for additional information.
